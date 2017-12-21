Latest News

Fertility advocates protest criminal sanctions in assisted reproduction act
It is unclear when legal reimbursement for surrogacy crosses the line into illegal payment.
Dec 21, 2017
Family doctors call for guaranteed access to EMR data for research and quality improvement
Who owns the data in an EMR? Patients? Doctors? EMR vendors?
Dec 20, 2017
Doctors disappointed by income sprinkling changes
The government announced new exemptions to its income sprinkling rules, but doctors remain critical of the reforms.
Dec 19, 2017
A short history of pain management
Historically, medicine has turned to drugs to eliminate, relieve or reduce pain in patients
Dec 14, 2017
Family medicine, home visits, and holistic care
An ode for a night ward
50 years of education and research at MUN’s Faculty of Medicine
