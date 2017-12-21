Probiotic capsules and xylitol chewing gum to manage symptoms of pharyngitis: a randomized controlled factorial trial Probiotics and xylitol-based chewing gum appear to be ineffective for treating sore throat.

We need to mandate drug cost transparency on electronic medical records Providing cost-effective care is not possible in the absence of clear information about drug costs.

Newborn screening for severe combined immunodeficiency: a primer for clinicians Early diagnosis and treatment with hematopoietic stem cell transplant greatly improves survival.

Risks of novel therapeutics: gonococcemia in an immune-suppressed patient receiving eculizumab Use of eculizumab increased a young woman’s vulnerability to gonococcemia after sexual exposure.