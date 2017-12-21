Latest News
It is unclear when legal reimbursement for surrogacy crosses the line into illegal payment.
Dec 21, 2017
Who owns the data in an EMR? Patients? Doctors? EMR vendors?
Dec 20, 2017
The government announced new exemptions to its income sprinkling rules, but doctors remain critical of the reforms.
Dec 19, 2017
Historically, medicine has turned to drugs to eliminate, relieve or reduce pain in patients
Dec 14, 2017
Current Issue
-
Probiotics and xylitol-based chewing gum appear to be ineffective for treating sore throat.
-
Providing cost-effective care is not possible in the absence of clear information about drug costs.
-
Early diagnosis and treatment with hematopoietic stem cell transplant greatly improves survival.
-
Use of eculizumab increased a young woman’s vulnerability to gonococcemia after sexual exposure.
-
Most common in the shoulder, acute calcific tendinitis can occur in the hip muscles and is extremely painful.